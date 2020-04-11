DREP Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One DREP token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $81,817.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

