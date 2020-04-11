Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $18.83 million and approximately $92,485.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,060,787,536 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Liquid, Bitbns and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

