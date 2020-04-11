Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENLAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 393,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.