Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,920. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,576,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.