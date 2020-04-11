Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.