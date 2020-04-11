Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

