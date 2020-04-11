Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
