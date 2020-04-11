Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETH stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.