Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. 796,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.