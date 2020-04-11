Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $119.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.75.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.