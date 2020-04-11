Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.75.

FIS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. 4,682,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,156. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

