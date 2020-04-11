Financial Comparison: Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) versus Its Competitors

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prevail Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prevail Therapeutics Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prevail Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Competitors 1307 3887 7868 358 2.54

Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.74%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A -$63.19 million -6.29 Prevail Therapeutics Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.91

Prevail Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

