FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.19.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.99. 913,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.76. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.