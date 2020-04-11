Flit Token Hits Market Capitalization of $56,971.33 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $56,971.33 and $17,712.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00615235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00059040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006168 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.