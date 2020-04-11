Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $280,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

