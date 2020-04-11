Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 677 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. 4,877,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

