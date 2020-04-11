Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,491,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737,222. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

