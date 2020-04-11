Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,021,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

