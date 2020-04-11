Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $141.23. 11,086,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

