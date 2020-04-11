FunFair Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,549.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $175,549.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN and Vebitcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02715348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, LATOKEN, C2CX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, ABCC, OKEx, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.