FYDcoin Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,579.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000814 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001240 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 460,136,702 coins and its circulating supply is 443,558,142 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.