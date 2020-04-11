Gas Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00016329 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Poloniex and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $5.42 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02715348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi, Bitinka, OKEx, Gate.io, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

