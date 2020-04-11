GCN Coin (GCN) Tops One Day Volume of $70.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $55,819.29 and approximately $70.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00615235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

