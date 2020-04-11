GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.98. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

