Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

GLUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 3,381,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,112. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

