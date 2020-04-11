GoldCoin (GLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $125,592.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00615235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

