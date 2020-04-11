Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOL. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

GOL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 3,740,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,475. The company has a market capitalization of $799.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 418,880 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

