GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.33. 439,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,520. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,519,728 shares of company stock worth $12,653,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 159,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,908 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

