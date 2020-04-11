Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.