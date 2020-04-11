HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HENKY stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.81. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

