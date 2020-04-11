Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $39.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.97 million to $40.20 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $154.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.44 million, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $156.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537 in the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 566,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 392,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,105. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.