Hyperion Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and $2.82 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bgogo, Bibox and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02715348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

