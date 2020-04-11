I/O Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,383.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,383.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.01085677 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00282724 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,093,354 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

