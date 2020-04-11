Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$28.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $33.50.
Idorsia Company Profile
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.