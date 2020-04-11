IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IGGHY stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.
About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S
Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for IG GRP HOLDINGS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG GRP HOLDINGS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.