IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IGGHY stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

