Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Tobacco Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IMBBY stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Imperial Tobacco Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

