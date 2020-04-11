Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. 40,218,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.