Jeld-Wen’s (JELD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 1,684,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

