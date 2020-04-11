Jeld-Wen’s (JELD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.
Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 1,684,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jeld-Wen Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
