Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.53.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. 2,242,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.49. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after buying an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $159,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.