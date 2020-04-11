KERRY GRP PLC/S’s (KRYAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.41.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

