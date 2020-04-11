KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $178.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

