Lake Street Capital Cuts Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target to $26.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 278,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 398,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 345,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.