Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.15.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.09. 436,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 361.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

