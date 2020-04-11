Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.0278

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Loopring has a market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02715348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,306,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bithumb, Bitbns, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Binance, DragonEX, IDAX, OTCBTC, IDEX, OKEx, AirSwap and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

