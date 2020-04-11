Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $851.25.

Shares of MKL traded up $25.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,005.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,048.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,854,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,246,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

