Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

MCD traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 4,877,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.