Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 453,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,043. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $376.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at $89,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

