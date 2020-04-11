MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Hits $4.03 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,945,916,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,921,749 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

