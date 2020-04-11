Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Loop Capital

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. 416,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,940.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,908 shares of company stock worth $43,118,975 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $92,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.