Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $286.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.26.

MA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,661,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,144. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,088 shares of company stock worth $126,046,303. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

