Morgan Stanley Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $27.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:BKU opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BankUnited by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $551,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BankUnited by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

